Conlan vs Marriaga results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) square off in the main event live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. The scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout features two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger and Colombia’s former three-time world title contender. The date when the fight card airs live Australia is Sunday, August 7. The event is held as part of the annual Féile an Phobail festival.

In the co-main event Tyrone McKenna (22-3-1, 6 KOs) battles it out against Chris Jenkins (23-5-3, 8 KOs) in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Among other bouts, Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Evgenii Vazem (9-35, 4 KOs) in the six-rounder at junior middleweight and Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) faces Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at featherweight. As well, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Tom Hill (10-2) in the eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title in the ten-rounder against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs).

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga

UK, Ireland & other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 7 pm BST

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, August 7

Time: 4 am AEST

Conlan vs Marriaga fight card

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title

Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern, 6 rounds, lightweight

Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin, 4 rounds, middleweight

Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco, 6 rounds, light welterweight