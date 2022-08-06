Conlan vs Marriaga results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) square off in the main event live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. The scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout features two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger and Colombia’s former three-time world title contender. The date when the fight card airs live Australia is Sunday, August 7. The event is held as part of the annual Féile an Phobail festival.
In the co-main event Tyrone McKenna (22-3-1, 6 KOs) battles it out against Chris Jenkins (23-5-3, 8 KOs) in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Among other bouts, Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Evgenii Vazem (9-35, 4 KOs) in the six-rounder at junior middleweight and Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) faces Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at featherweight. As well, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Tom Hill (10-2) in the eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title in the ten-rounder against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs).
How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga
UK, Ireland & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 7 pm BST
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, August 7
Time: 4 am AEST
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Marriaga from practically anywhere.
Conlan vs Marriaga fight card
Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title
- Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco, 6 rounds, light welterweight