Conlan vs Marriaga results, start time, live stream, how to watch

FIGHTMAG
Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live results from Belfast
Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live from Belfast

Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) and Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) square off in the main event live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. The scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout features two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger and Colombia’s former three-time world title contender. The date when the fight card airs live Australia is Sunday, August 7. The event is held as part of the annual Féile an Phobail festival.

In the co-main event Tyrone McKenna (22-3-1, 6 KOs) battles it out against Chris Jenkins (23-5-3, 8 KOs) in the ten-rounder at welterweight. Among other bouts, Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Evgenii Vazem (9-35, 4 KOs) in the six-rounder at junior middleweight and Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) faces Marcos Gabriel Martinez (18-3, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at featherweight. As well, Paddy Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Tom Hill (10-2) in the eight-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver super middleweight title in the ten-rounder against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs).

How to watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga

UK, Ireland & other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 7 pm BST

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, August 7
Time: 4 am AEST

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Conlan vs Marriaga from practically anywhere.

Stream Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live from Belfast

Conlan vs Marriaga fight card

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title
  • Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill, 8 rounds, welterweight

Michael Conlan has ‘many different game plans’ against ‘tough guy’ Miguel Marriaga

Undercard

  • Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco, 6 rounds, light welterweight
