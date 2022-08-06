Search
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson free live stream of prelims (video)

Golden Boy Fight Night

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson undercard airs live stream from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, August 6 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, August 7 at 7 am AEST in Australia.

The five-fight Ortiz Jr vs McKinson preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya, 6 rounds, lightweight

