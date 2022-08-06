Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson undercard airs live stream from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, August 6 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, August 7 at 7 am AEST in Australia.
The five-fight Ortiz Jr vs McKinson preliminary lineup looks as the following:
- Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano, 4 rounds, bantamweight
- Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya, 6 rounds, lightweight