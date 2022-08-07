Bektemir Melikuziev stops Sladan Janjanin in Round 3 (video)

Bektemir Melikuziev dominated and TKO’d Sladan Janjanin, when the pair squared off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia. The scheduled for eight rounds super middleweight bout was featured on the card topped by Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live stream on DAZN.
The referee stepped in and called it a day at 2 minutes and 18 seconds into the third round. Check out the video of stoppage below.
With the victory by TKO Bektemir Melikuziev of Indio, California improved to 10-1, 8 KOs. Sladan Janjanin of Boston, Massachusetts dropped to 32-11, 24 KOs.
