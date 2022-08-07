Search
Blair Cobbs defeats Maurice Hooker by decision (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson live from Fort Worth, TX

Blair Cobbs secured a unanimous decision against Maurice Hooker when the pair squared off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson fight card live on DAZN.

After ten rounds of a welterweight battle the scores were 90-97, 90-97, 91-96.

With the victory by UD Blair Cobbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania improves to 15-2-1, 10 KOs. Maurice Hooker of Dallas, Texas drops to 27-3-3, 18 KOs.

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson full fight card results.

