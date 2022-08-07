Unbeaten knockout artist Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas defends his WBO International welterweight title against undefeated Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, August 6. In addition, the scheduled for twelve rounds bout serves as the WBA world title eliminator. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 7.

The ten-round co-main event features unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (12-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas as she defends her belts against former WBA interim flyweight champion Eva Guzman (19-1, 11KOs) from Maracay, Venezuela. Also on the card, Maurice Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) of Dallas, Texas faces Blair Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the ten-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Bektemir Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) of Indio, California takes on Sladan Janjanin (32-10, 24 KOs) of Boston, Massachusetts in the eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, August 7

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson free live stream of prelims beings at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson results

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson results.

Vergil Ortiz Jr def. Michael McKinson by TKO (R9 at 0:27) | Watch highlights

Marlen Esparza def. Eva Guzman by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91) | Watch highlights

Blair Cobbs def. Maurice Hooker by unanimous decision (90-97, 90-97, 91-96) | Watch highlights

Bektemir Melikuziev def. Sladan Janjanin by TKO (R3 at 2:18) | Watch TKO

Floyd Schofield def. Rodrigo Guerrero by TKO (R6 at 0:10)

Alex Martin def. Henry Lundy by unanimous decision (98-91, 97-92, 97-92)

Carlos Nava def. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya by TKO (R4 at 0:36)

Figo Ramirez Gonzalez def. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano by unanimous decision (39-36, 39-36, 39-36)

Rohan Polanco def. Dedrick Bell by TKO (body shot, R2 at 2:13)

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card

The full Ortiz Jr vs McKinson lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson, 12 rounds, welterweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Eva Guzman, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s unified WBC and WBA flyweight titles

Maurice Hooker vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sladan Janjanin, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero, 8 rounds, lightweight

Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya, 6 rounds, lightweight

Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell, 8 rounds, super lightweight