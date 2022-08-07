Juliana Miller (3-1) earned the Season 30 Ultimate Fighter trophy and a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship when she stopped fellow-flyweight Brogan Walker-Sanchez (7-3) at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. Miller claimed the victory by TKO with punches and elbows at 3 minute and 57 seconds into the third round.

Advertisements

Check out the video of stoppage below and the winner’s interview up top.

JULIANA MILLER WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER VIA TKO ? #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/QVlG0k60a7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.