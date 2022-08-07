Search
UFC

Juliana Miller KO’s Brogan Walker to lift TUF 30 flyweight trophy at UFC Vegas 59 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Juliana Miller (3-1) earned the Season 30 Ultimate Fighter trophy and a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship when she stopped fellow-flyweight Brogan Walker-Sanchez (7-3) at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. Miller claimed the victory by TKO with punches and elbows at 3 minute and 57 seconds into the third round.

Advertisements

Check out the video of stoppage below and the winner’s interview up top.

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097