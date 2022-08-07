Search
Boxing

Kieran Molloy dominates & stops Evgenii Vazem in Round 2 (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Conlan vs Marriaga live from Belfast

Kieran Molloy (2-0, 2 KOs) from Galway, Ireland, shined in pro bout number two with a devastating performance over Evgenii Vazem (9-36, 7 KOs). The pair squared off on the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight card at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia.

A four-punch combination, punctuated by a right hook to the body, put Vazem down for the count. The bout was stopped at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the second round.

“I fit right in here, Molloy said post-fight. “I’m an entertainer. I’m a good fighter, and I proved tonight that I’m a good boxer as well. I didn’t even look for that shot. I just landed that uppercut a few times. His elbows were coming up, and it was a nice, sinking body shot, so I just took it.”

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097