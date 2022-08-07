Kieran Molloy (2-0, 2 KOs) from Galway, Ireland, shined in pro bout number two with a devastating performance over Evgenii Vazem (9-36, 7 KOs). The pair squared off on the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight card at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia.

A four-punch combination, punctuated by a right hook to the body, put Vazem down for the count. The bout was stopped at 1 minute and 23 seconds into the second round.

“I fit right in here, Molloy said post-fight. “I’m an entertainer. I’m a good fighter, and I proved tonight that I’m a good boxer as well. I didn’t even look for that shot. I just landed that uppercut a few times. His elbows were coming up, and it was a nice, sinking body shot, so I just took it.”

