Marlen Esparza came out on top to retain her unified flyweight titles against Eva Guzman, when the pair squared off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia. The bout served as the co-main event to the fight card topped by Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live on DAZN.

Advertisements

After ten rounds the scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91. Esparza of Houston, Texas collected a unanimous decision to make a successful defense of her unified WBC and WBA flyweight titles and improved to 13-1, 1 KOs. Former WBA interim flyweight champion Eva Guzman from Maracay, Venezuela, dropped to 19-2, 11 KOs.

These two are going at it ?#OrtizMcKinson pic.twitter.com/o5LktNuC9y — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2022

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson full fight card results.