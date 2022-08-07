Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga full fight video highlights

Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga squared off in the main event live from SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia. The contest featured two-time Irish Olympian and recent title challenger up against Colombia’s former three-time world title contender.

The scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout went a full distance and ended in favor of the Irish star. On the way to a unanimous decision Conlan dropped Marriaga three times. In the end two judges scored the fight 99-88 and one judge had it 99-89, all in favor of “Mick”.

With the victory Michael Conlan rebounded from a stoppage defeat against Leigh Wood and improved to 17-1. 8 KOs. Miguel Marriaga dropped to 30-6, 28 KOs and recorded the second defeat in a row.

“I had to get rid of a lot of demons tonight,” Conlan said after the fight. “Even in the fuc*ing last round, he hit me with a shot. That guy can punch. [He has] 10 more knockouts than I have fights. He hit me with a jab in the first round, and it was like, ‘Oh, this guy actually can bang.’ I had to be careful and use my skills, which I did. In the last round, he caught me with a shot. Listen, I’ve been using my legs all night. I was a bit off the pace. He was pushing it. He landed a good shot. He buckled me a little bit. I felt it, and for me, to kind of come through that and it’s the last round… I got knocked out in my last fight in the last round. I think that says a lot. I’m back, baby. I’m ready for any of them.”

“Obviously, I want Leigh Wood. It’s obvious, but Leigh has his own situation. So, hopefully he can deal with that and come through and the rematch can be done. If not, it’s any other champion. I want to get back in. I will be world champion, and I know I will. Whoever I face, I know I’ll beat him.”

