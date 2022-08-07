Search
Padraig McCrory TKO’s Marco Antonio Periban in Round 5 to retain WBC International Silver belt (video)

Conlan vs Marriaga live from Belfast

Padraig McCrory (14-0, 8 KOs) moved his knockout streak to four with a one-sided drubbing over the former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs). The contest was featured on the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight card at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia.

Periban was dropped three times in one round, with the final blows coming courtesy of a quick-trigger combination that knocked him into a neutral corner. The referee waved off the fight at 2 minutes and 15 seconds into the fifth round.

McCrory secured the second defense of his WBC International Silver super middleweight belt. Check out the fight highlights up top.

Get Conlan vs Marriaga full fight card results.

