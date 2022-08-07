Padraig McCrory (14-0, 8 KOs) moved his knockout streak to four with a one-sided drubbing over the former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs). The contest was featured on the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight card at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in Australia.

Periban was dropped three times in one round, with the final blows coming courtesy of a quick-trigger combination that knocked him into a neutral corner. The referee waved off the fight at 2 minutes and 15 seconds into the fifth round.

McCrory secured the second defense of his WBC International Silver super middleweight belt. Check out the fight highlights up top.

