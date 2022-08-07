Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former 205-pound title challenger, currently ranked No. 6, up against No. 10-ranked light heavyweight contender.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 31 seconds into the fourth round, when Hill dominated Santos with elbows and punches.
With the victory by TKO Jamahal Hill improved to 11-1 and secured the third win in a row. Thiago Santos dropped to 22-11 and recorded the second straight defeat.
You can watch Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
