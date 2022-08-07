Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former 205-pound title challenger, currently ranked No. 6, up against No. 10-ranked light heavyweight contender.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go a full distance. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 31 seconds into the fourth round, when Hill dominated Santos with elbows and punches.

With the victory by TKO Jamahal Hill improved to 11-1 and secured the third win in a row. Thiago Santos dropped to 22-11 and recorded the second straight defeat.

You can watch Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

(Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for Spain, might be helpful to view from a different location.)

Santos vs Hill full fight video highlights

Jamahal Hill makes his Octagon walk.

Main Event 'Mal makes his entrance into "Sweet Dreams Stadium" ? #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/FMyD1jhHDN — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Thiago Santos is about to enter the Octagon

Fight time.

Se viene la colisión en la estelar ??? #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/w8X2uPvssA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Round 1.

Crece la confianza de Hill en round 1?? #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/dM2BlIHaoe — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Round 2.

Round 3.

Santos toma control en el suelo #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/WUzLk18bkR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Round 4.

LO ACABA! @JamahalH finaliza a Thiago Santos por TKO en round 4?? #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/sl4i7jXHQZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Verdict.

Oficial, @JamahalH derrota a Thiago Santos por TKO en la estelar de #UFCVegas59 ? pic.twitter.com/egUfWbXmys — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 7, 2022

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.