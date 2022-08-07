UFC Vegas 59 video: Bryan Battle KO’s Takashi Sato in 44 seconds with head kick

Bryan Battle (9-1) handed Takashi Sato (16-6) his third defeat in a row when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The bout ended at 44 seconds into the opening round after the American fighter dropped his opponent to the canvas with big right kick to the head followed by a pair of punches, and that was it.

Check out the video of knockout below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

