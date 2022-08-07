Cory McKenna (7-2) came out on with the victory via second-round Von Flue choke submission against Miranda Granger (7-3) at UFC Vegas 59. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia.

The Welsh MMA fighter became the fifth competitor in the UFC history to secure a Von Flue choke submission, as well as the first female athlete to do so (via UFCNews on Twitter). Check out the video up top.

