Search
UFC

Cory McKenna earns Von Flue choke submission win against Miranda Granger at UFC Vegas 59 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Cory McKenna (7-2) came out on with the victory via second-round Von Flue choke submission against Miranda Granger (7-3) at UFC Vegas 59. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia.

Advertisements

The Welsh MMA fighter became the fifth competitor in the UFC history to secure a Von Flue choke submission, as well as the first female athlete to do so (via UFCNews on Twitter). Check out the video up top.

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097