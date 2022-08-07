Search
UFC Vegas 59 video: Geoff Neal KO’s Vicente Luque in the third round with punches

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Geoff Neal (15-4) dominated and stopped Vicente Luque (21-9) when the pair squared off in the UFC Vegas 59 co-main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. No. 13-ranked contender stopped fellow welterweight and No. 6-ranked, sending his to the canvas with punches at 2 minutes and 1 second into the third round.

With the victory Neal secured the second straight victory. Luque suffered the second defeat in a row.

Check out the video of knockout below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.

