‘She tapped’ – Mayra Bueno Silva submits Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 59 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2-1) secured her second win in a row when she faced and submitted Stephanie Egger (7-3) at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for three rounds women’s bantamweight bout ended at 1 minute and 17 seconds into the first round after Silva executed an armbar forcing Egger to tap.

While it appeared that the referee did not actually see the tap himself, Silva insisted that Egger did tap; as well as the ringside judge confirmed it did in fact occur. Check it out below.

UFC Vegas 59: Was there a tap?

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.

