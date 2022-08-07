Michal Oleksiejczuk dominated and stopped Sam Alvey when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout was waved off at 1 minute and 56 seconds into the first round after the Polish fighter dropped his opponent with big left.

With the victory Oleksiejczuk improved to 17-5, 1 NC to rebound from a defeat. Alvey dropped to 33-18-1, 1 NC and picked up the fourth defeat in a row.

Check out the video of stoppage below and the post-fight interview up top.

Make that NINE finishes in the first round for Oleksiejczuk ? #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/itJooxnB8f — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

