Mohammed Usman (8-2) became the Season 30 Ultimate Fighter heavyweight champion with the KO victory over Zac Pauga. The pair squared off at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia.
Usman claimed the win by knockout at 36 seconds into the second round after he dropped Pauga with left jab followed by right hammer fist.
Check out the video of stoppage below and the post-fight interview up top.
