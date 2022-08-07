Terrance McKinney submits Erick Gonzalez in the first round at UFC Vegas 59 (video)

Terrance McKinney (13-4) secured the victory via rear-naked choke submission against Erick Gonzalez (14-7), when the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 59 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the first round following the tap from the latter.

Advertisements

Check out the video of submission below and the post-fight interview up top.

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill full fight card results.