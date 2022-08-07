Search
UFC Vegas 59 results, Santos vs Hill

FIGHTMAG
Stream UFC Fight Night Santos vs Hill live results from Las Vegas
Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill faceoff

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia.

In the five-round light heavyweight main event former UFC 205-pound title challenger and No. 6 Thiago Santos (22-10) goes up against No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1). Santos is looking to rebound from a defeat, while Hill is riding a two-win streak.

In the three-round co-main event No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8) and No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4) battle it out at welterweight. Luque is seeking a rebound from a decision loss. Neal is aiming the second win in a row. The full UFC Vegas 59 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, August 6
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Sunday, August 7
Main Card: 3 am BST
Prelims: 12:30 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, August 7
Main Card: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill results

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal
  • Mohammed Usman def. Zac Pauga by KO (punch, R2 at 0:36) – wins The Ultimate Fighter Finale
  • Juliana Miller def. Brogan Walker by TKO (punches and elbows, R3 at 3:58) – wins The Ultimate Fighter Finale
  • Sergey Spivak def. Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:42)
  • Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:17) | Watch submission

Preliminary Card

  • Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sam Alvey by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:56) | Watch TKO
  • Bryan Battle def. Takashi Sato by KO (head kick, R1 at 0:44) | Watch KO
  • Cory McKenna def. Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke, R2 at 1:03) | Watch submission
  • Mayra Bueno Silva def. Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar, R1 at 1:17) | Watch submission
