UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 6, which makes it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia.

In the five-round light heavyweight main event former UFC 205-pound title challenger and No. 6 Thiago Santos (22-10) goes up against No. 10 Jamahal Hill (10-1). Santos is looking to rebound from a defeat, while Hill is riding a two-win streak.

In the three-round co-main event No. 6 Vicente Luque (21-8) and No. 13 Geoff Neal (14-4) battle it out at welterweight. Luque is seeking a rebound from a decision loss. Neal is aiming the second win in a row. The full UFC Vegas 59 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, August 6

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Sunday, August 7

Main Card: 3 am BST

Prelims: 12:30 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, August 7

Main Card: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill results

Get UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs Hill fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman def. Zac Pauga by KO (punch, R2 at 0:36) – wins The Ultimate Fighter Finale

Juliana Miller def. Brogan Walker by TKO (punches and elbows, R3 at 3:58) – wins The Ultimate Fighter Finale

Sergey Spivak def. Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches, R2 at 3:42)

Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:17) | Watch submission

Preliminary Card

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sam Alvey by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:56) | Watch TKO

Bryan Battle def. Takashi Sato by KO (head kick, R1 at 0:44) | Watch KO

Cory McKenna def. Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke, R2 at 1:03) | Watch submission

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar, R1 at 1:17) | Watch submission