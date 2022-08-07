Vergil Ortiz and Michael McKinson squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas defending his WBO International welterweight belt against unbeaten contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain. In addition, the bout served as the WBA world title eliminator.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds showdown ended prior to the final bell. On the way to victory by TKO in the ninth round Ortiz Jr dropped McKinson in round eight and nine.

Ultimately, Vergil Ortiz Jr retained his WBO International welterweight title and secured WBA world title eliminator. He also remained undefeated and improved to 19-0, 19 KOs. Michael McKinson suffered the first defeated in his pro boxing career and dropped to 21-1, 2 KOs.

Check out Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson full fight video highlights below and up top.

Ortiz vs McKinson full fight video highlights

Michael McKinson makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Advertisements

Fists are flying.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. knocks McKinson's mouthpiece out, as he turns the pressure on in the 3rd round ?#OrtizMcKinson pic.twitter.com/qKdhjujguu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2022

Ortiz knocks McKinson down.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. knocks down Michael McKinson with a perfectly placed body shot ?#OrtizMcKinson pic.twitter.com/GHcfqxv3k7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2022

Verdict.

This is what 19-0 with 19 KOs looks like ???#OrtizMcKinson | LIVE on @DAZNboxing pic.twitter.com/5M1tzESu3s — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) August 7, 2022

Post-fight interview.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is as humble as they come ?#OrtizMcKinson pic.twitter.com/NNjY4NCo1m — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2022

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson full fight card results.