Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Ortiz Jr stops McKinson to retain WBO International welterweight title & win WBA world title eliminator

Vergil Ortiz and Michael McKinson squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday August 6, which made it Sunday August 7 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas defending his WBO International welterweight belt against unbeaten contender of Portsmouth, Great Britain. In addition, the bout served as the WBA world title eliminator.

The scheduled for twelve rounds showdown ended prior to the final bell. On the way to victory by TKO in the ninth round Ortiz Jr dropped McKinson in round eight and nine.

Ultimately, Vergil Ortiz Jr retained his WBO International welterweight title and secured WBA world title eliminator. He also remained undefeated and improved to 19-0, 19 KOs. Michael McKinson suffered the first defeated in his pro boxing career and dropped to 21-1, 2 KOs.

Check out Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson full fight video highlights below and up top.

Ortiz vs McKinson full fight video highlights

Michael McKinson makes his ringwalk.

Here comes Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Fists are flying.

Ortiz knocks McKinson down.

Verdict.

Post-fight interview.

Get Ortiz Jr vs McKinson full fight card results.

