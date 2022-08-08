Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi takes place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12. The fight card live on Showtime features five-bouts, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

In the main event Neiman Gracie (11-3) and Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) square off in the five-rounder at welterweight. The co-main event pits former interim 170lbs champion champion and top-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) and undefeated No. 5-ranked contender Steve Mowry (10-0).

Also on the card, former flyweight champion and No. 4-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) goes up against Bruna Ellen (6-3). As well, No. 2-ranked middleweight and recent title challenger Austin Vanderford battles it out against Aaron Jeffery (12-3). In addition, No. 9 Said Sowma (8-3) and No. 10 Gokhan Saricam (7-1) battle it out at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 284 tickets

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi tickets to witness all the action at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, August 12. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 284 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Fans in other countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi from practically anywhere.

Bellator 284 fight card

The current Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Preliminary card

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder

Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Brett Bye vs. Mayah II