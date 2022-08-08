Search
Full Fight Video: Canelo Alvarez dominates & stops Avni Yildirim in three rounds

FIGHTMAG
Canelo vs GGG 3 free fight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is scheduled for his highly anticipated trilogy fight against old rival Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Saturday, September 17 live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Ahead of the event Matchroom Boxing hit the stream with the full fight video, going back to February 2021, when the Mexican star faced Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Check it out up top.

Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

