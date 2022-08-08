The date has been set for Joseph “JoJo” Diaz vs William Zepeda, as the pair squares off in the twelve-round bout live on DAZN on Saturday, November 5. The location accommodating a lightweight showdown, as well as the tickets information, is to be determined.

The announcement was made by Golden Boy this past at the Ortiz Jr vs McKinson event in Fort Worth, TX. The date when Diaz vs Zepeda airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 6.

Joseph Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California was in action last December when he challenged Devin Haney for the WBC lightweight strap, but dropped a unanimous decision. Prior to that former IBF super featherweight champion scored a UD against Javier Fortuna and fought to a majority draw with Shavkat Rakhimov.

Undefeated William Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico last fought in May, when he earned a unanimous decision against Rene Alvarado. Before that he KO’d Luis Angel Viedas and John Vincent Moralde in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

The co-main event, as well as the list of bouts featured on the Diaz vs Zepeda undercard, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.