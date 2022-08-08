Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) and Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) battle it out in the main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 13. The contest features Brooklyn native and former lightweight champion up against Mexican veteran in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at junior welterweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Lopez vs Campa airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14.

In the ten-round co-main event undefeated Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) goes up against Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) at junior middleweight. Among Lopez vs Campa undercard bouts, Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KOs) takes on Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KOs) in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight and Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) faces D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KOs) in the six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Victor Toney (6-1-1, 5 KOs) in the six-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lopez vs Campa tickets

Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa tickets to witness all the action at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, August 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 13. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa in Australia & other countries

The date when Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. International live stream is yet to be confirmed and expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Campa from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Campa fight card

The current Lopez vs Campa fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Undercard

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney, 6 rounds, middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle, 4 rounds, lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia, 8 rounds, featherweight