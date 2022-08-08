The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Pechanga Arena. The headline-bout is a five-round bantamweight battle between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
The date when UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14.
Marlon Vera (19-7-1) of Irvine, CA won three of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing this past April, No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender scored a unanimous decision against Rob Font. Before that he KO’d Frankie Edgar in the third round and earned a UD against Davey Grant.
Dominick Cruz (24-3) of San Diego, CA is riding the two-win streak. Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion was in action last December when he clamed a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. Prior to that No. 8-ranked contender took a split decision against Casey Kenney.
UFC San Diego tickets
UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.
In other UFC San Diego bouts
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Nate Landwehr (15-4) of Clarksville, Tennessee and David Onama (10-1) of Kansas City, Missouri. Landwehr is looking for his second straight victory, while Onama eyes the third.
Among other main card bouts, unbeaten Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) takes on Iasmin Lucindo (13-4) at women’s strawweight, Devin Clark (13-6) faces unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) at light heavyweight and Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) meets Nina Nunes (10-7) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Bruno Silva (22-7) goes up against Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) at middleweight.
Among the UFC San Diego prelims, Angela Hill (13-12) faces Loopy Godinez (8-2) at 120-pound catchweight, Martin Buday (10-1) duels Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1) at heavyweight and Gabriel Benitez (22-11) squares off against Charlie Ontiveros (11-8) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC San Diego 2022 full fight card
The current UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz
- Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo
- Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
- Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert
MMA fans can watch UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.
Preliminary Card
- Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez
- Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros
- Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam
- Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
- Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira