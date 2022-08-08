The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Pechanga Arena. The headline-bout is a five-round bantamweight battle between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14.

Marlon Vera (19-7-1) of Irvine, CA won three of his previous bouts. In his most recent outing this past April, No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender scored a unanimous decision against Rob Font. Before that he KO’d Frankie Edgar in the third round and earned a UD against Davey Grant.

Dominick Cruz (24-3) of San Diego, CA is riding the two-win streak. Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion was in action last December when he clamed a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. Prior to that No. 8-ranked contender took a split decision against Casey Kenney.

UFC San Diego tickets

UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz tickets to witness all the action at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 13 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In other UFC San Diego bouts

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Nate Landwehr (15-4) of Clarksville, Tennessee and David Onama (10-1) of Kansas City, Missouri. Landwehr is looking for his second straight victory, while Onama eyes the third.

Among other main card bouts, unbeaten Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) takes on Iasmin Lucindo (13-4) at women’s strawweight, Devin Clark (13-6) faces unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) at light heavyweight and Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) meets Nina Nunes (10-7) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Bruno Silva (22-7) goes up against Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) at middleweight.

Among the UFC San Diego prelims, Angela Hill (13-12) faces Loopy Godinez (8-2) at 120-pound catchweight, Martin Buday (10-1) duels Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1) at heavyweight and Gabriel Benitez (22-11) squares off against Charlie Ontiveros (11-8) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC San Diego 2022 full fight card

The current UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

MMA fans can watch UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira