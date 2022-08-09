Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 3 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday August 9, which makes it Wednesday August 10 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Bo Nickal (1-0) goes up against Zachary Borrego (4-0) at middleweight. Among other bouts, Paulo Renato Junior (10-1) takes on Jamal Pogues (8-3) at heavyweight, Erik Silva (8-1) meets Anvar Boynazarov (3-0) at featherweight and Edgar Chairez (8-3) faces Clayton Carpenter (5-0) at flyweight. In addition, In addition, Sandra Lavado (10-2) and Karolina Wojcik (8-2) square off at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 49 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom at 1 am BST and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 49 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 49 fight card looks as the following:

Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego

Paulo Renato Jr. vs. Jamal Pogues

Erick Silva vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Edgar Chairez vs. Clayton Carpenter

Sandra Lavado vs. Karolina Wojcik