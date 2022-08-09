Search
Full Fight Video: Teofimo Lopez scores sixth-round TKO of William Silva

FIGHTMAG
Lopez vs Campa free fight

Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) starts a new chapter in his career, making a junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, August 13 live on ESPN+ from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with the full fight video, going back to July 2018 when former unified lightweight champion faced William Silva at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check it out up top.

Lopez vs Campa tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

