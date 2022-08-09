Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) starts a new chapter in his career, making a junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, August 13 live on ESPN+ from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the event Top Rank Boxing hit the stream with the full fight video, going back to July 2018 when former unified lightweight champion faced William Silva at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check it out up top.

