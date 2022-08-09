Search
UFC Full Fight Video: Dominick Cruz gets knocked down twice, scores UD against Pedro Munhoz

FIGHTMAG
UFC San Diego free fight

Dominick Cruz (24-3) goes up against Marlon Vera (19-7-1) this Saturday, August 13 in the headliner of UFC Fight Night card taking place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with the full fight video, featuring former two-time bantamweight champion as he face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 last December in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check it out up top.

UFC San Diego tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get UFC San Diego full fight card and broadcast information.

MMANewsUFCVideo

