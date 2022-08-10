Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 3 results

Dana White's Contender Series 49

Dana White’s Contender Series 49 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 9, which makes it Wednesday August 10 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with UFC.

On the top of fight card Bo Nickal (1-0) and Zachary Borrego (4-0) square off at middleweight. Among other bouts, Paulo Renato Junior (10-1) faces off Jamal Pogues (8-3) at heavyweight and Erik Silva (8-1) takes on Anvar Boynazarov (3-0) at featherweight. As well, Edgar Chairez (8-3) meets Clayton Carpenter (5-0) at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Sandra Lavado (10-2) and Karolina Wojcik (8-2) duel at women’s strawweight.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 49

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 9
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 10
Time: 1 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 10
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 49 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 49 results.

  • Bo Nickal def. Zachary Borrego by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:02)
  • Jamal Pogues def. Paulo Renato Jr. by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Erik Silva def. Anvar Boynazarov by TKO (elbows and punches, R1 at 1:32)
  • Clayton Carpenter def. Edgar Chairez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Karolina Wojcik def. Sandra Lavado by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 49 results, UFC President Dana White named three fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Jamal Pogues, Erik Silva and Clayton Carpenter.

