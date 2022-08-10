Old rivals Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed middleweight title in a highly anticipated main event at O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, September 10. In the co-main event unified WBO and IBF junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer faces WBC titleholder Alycia Baumgardner in the championship unification. A lineup of undercard action has been announced today.

Advertisements

Among the bouts, Tokyo 2020 Team GB gold medalist Lauren Price (1-0) goes up against Timea Belik (6-6-0, 2 KOs) of Hungary. As well, Olympic bronze medalist Karriss Artingstall (1-0) takes on Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KOs) of France. In addition, fellow former Team GB member Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KOs) of Bulgaria.

Shields vs Marshall tickets are on sale and can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

“We’re proud to announce these three Team GB Olympic heroines joining us to make boxing history on 10th September,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and Founder.

“Caroline was incredible in Bournemouth and is clearly destined to reach the top, but this fight against Milena Koleva will be a tough step up for her against an opponent who pushed Katie Taylor to the limit. I also can’t wait to see Lauren and Karriss in action on the same night. Both have exciting futures and I know they will be keen to steal the limelight with impressive performances.”

“Thanks to an incredible summer of the Lionesses celebrating Euro glory and the success of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham there’s a massive feelgood factor around women’s sport and now it’s professional boxing’s time to shine. We couldn’t be any prouder to put on this historic show at The O2.”

Among other Shields vs Marshall undercard bouts, Ebonie Jones (2-0-1) squares off against Spanish Vanesa Caballero (4-15-3), American Ginny Fuchs (1-0, 1 KO) travels across the pond to face Gemma Ruegg (5-4-0, 1 KO) and April Hunter (5-1-0) meets Erica Alvarez (3-6-0) of Argentina. In addition, Shannon Ryan (2-0) battles Buchra El Quaissi (3-2-3, 1 KO) of Spain and Bec Connolly (3-15-0) takes on Sarah Liegmann (4-0, 1 KO) of Germany. Also announced for the event Georgia O’Connor (2-0) up against a to be determined opponent.

Shields vs Marshall fight card

The current Shields vs Marshall lineup looks as the following:

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title

Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, featherweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, flyweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Georgia O’Connor vs. TBA, super welterweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, super flyweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, super bantamweight