UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14.

In the main event No. 5 Marlon Vera (19-7-1) goes up against former two-time UFC bantamweight champion and No. 8 Dominick Cruz (24-3). In the co-main event Nate Landwehr (15-4) and David Onama (10-1) square off at welterweight.

Also on the card, Iasmin Lucindo (13-4) faces Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) at women’s strawweight and Devin Clark (13-6) meets unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) at light heavyweight. As well, Ariane Lipski (14-7) takes on Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Gerald Meerschaert (34-15) and Bruno Silva (22-7) battle it out at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 13. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC San Diego UK time, Vera vs Cruz

UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, August 14 at 12 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm BST on Saturday, August 13. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC San Diego Australia time, Vera vs Cruz

In Australia UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 14. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC San Diego fight card

The full UFC San Diego: Vera vs Cruz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear