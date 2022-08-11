Search
Adam Piccolotti vs Mansour Barnaoui headlines Bellator 287 fight card in Milan

Parviz Iskenderov
Adam Piccolotti vs Mansour Barnaoui tops Bellator Milan 2022
Adam Piccolotti | Bellator MMA

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Lightweights Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) square off in the main event of Bellator 287 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, marking the promotion’s return to Italy on Saturday, October 29. The additional main card bouts live on Showtime, as well as the undercard lineup of action, have been also announced today.

The co-main event pits No. 3-ranked middleweight Fabian Edwards (10-2) and Charlie Ward (10-4). Among other main card bouts, Saul Rogers (15-4) and Tim Wilde (14-4-1) battle it out at lightweight and No. 8-ranked featherweight Justin Gonzales (13-1) faces Andrew Fisher (19-8-1).

Among the prelims, Daniele Scatizzi (11-6) meets Davy Gallon (21-7-2) at lightweight, Simon Biyong (8-2) goes up against Dragos Zubco (3-1) at light heavyweight and Chiara Penco (7-3) faces off Manuela Marconetto (3-1) at strawweight. In addition, Alfie Davis (14-4-1) and Thibault Gouti (16-5) duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

The current Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
  • Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
  • Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
  • Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card

  • Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
  • Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco
  • Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti
  • Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
  • Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
  • Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
  • Steven Hill vs. Walter Pugliesi
