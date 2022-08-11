Adam Piccolotti vs Mansour Barnaoui tops Bellator Milan 2022

Lightweights Adam Piccolotti (13-4) and Mansour Barnaoui (19-4) square off in the main event of Bellator 287 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, marking the promotion’s return to Italy on Saturday, October 29. The additional main card bouts live on Showtime, as well as the undercard lineup of action, have been also announced today.

The co-main event pits No. 3-ranked middleweight Fabian Edwards (10-2) and Charlie Ward (10-4). Among other main card bouts, Saul Rogers (15-4) and Tim Wilde (14-4-1) battle it out at lightweight and No. 8-ranked featherweight Justin Gonzales (13-1) faces Andrew Fisher (19-8-1).

Among the prelims, Daniele Scatizzi (11-6) meets Davy Gallon (21-7-2) at lightweight, Simon Biyong (8-2) goes up against Dragos Zubco (3-1) at light heavyweight and Chiara Penco (7-3) faces off Manuela Marconetto (3-1) at strawweight. In addition, Alfie Davis (14-4-1) and Thibault Gouti (16-5) duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

The current Bellator 287: Piccolotti vs Barnaoui fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward

Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde

Justin Gonzalez vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Alfie Davis vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Steven Hill vs. Walter Pugliesi