Bellator 284 weigh-in results, Gracie vs Yamauchi (video)

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 12, which makes it Saturday August 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Neiman Gracie (11-3) faces Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) in a five-round welterweight battle. The co-main event features undefeated No. 5-ranked contender Steve Mowry (10-0) up against former interim 170lbs champion and top-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2).
Tickets for Bellator 284 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.
Get Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Bellator 284 fight card
Main Card
- Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
- Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
- Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam
- Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery
Bellator 284 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Gracie vs Yamauchi
Preliminary card
- Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries
- Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez
- Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
- Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
- Brett Bye vs. Mayah II