Bellator 284 weigh-in results, Gracie vs Yamauchi (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 12, which makes it Saturday August 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Neiman Gracie (11-3) faces Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) in a five-round welterweight battle. The co-main event features undefeated No. 5-ranked contender Steve Mowry (10-0) up against former interim 170lbs champion and top-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2).

Get Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 284 fight card

Main Card

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
  • Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen
  • Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam
  • Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Bellator 284 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Gracie vs Yamauchi

Preliminary card

  • Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries
  • Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez
  • Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
  • Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
  • Brett Bye vs. Mayah II
