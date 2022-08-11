Bellator 284 weigh-in results, Gracie vs Yamauchi (video)

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday August 12, which makes it Saturday August 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Neiman Gracie (11-3) faces Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) in a five-round welterweight battle. The co-main event features undefeated No. 5-ranked contender Steve Mowry (10-0) up against former interim 170lbs champion and top-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2).

Tickets for Bellator 284 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi full fight card below.

Bellator 284 fight card

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

Said Sowma vs. Gokhan Saricam

Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

Preliminary card

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Pat Downey vs. Jeff Souder

Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Brett Bye vs. Mayah II