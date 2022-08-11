Golden Boy announced that “a lucrative Dmitry Bivol championship match” for Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez has been secured. The fight date, location and tickets information is expected to follow shortly.

Advertisements

Undefeated “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) last fought in May, when he stopped Dominic Boesel in the fourth round. Late 2021 the former WBO super middleweight champion from Mexico TKO’d Yunieski Gonzalez in Round 10.

“We find the ruling fair and honest considering Zurdo Ramirez has fought two elimination bouts and has been the number one contender for this fight since his victory against Sullivan Barrera in 2021,” reads the statement from Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya on the WBA ratifying a mandatory fight between Dmitry Bivol and his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. “We will continue to work hard to support Ramirez as he campaigns to one day become a two-division world champion.”

Unbeaten champion from Russia, Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) was in action in May when he defeated Saul Alvarez by unanimous decision and retained his WBA light heavyweight title. Although the pair was expected to square off in the rematch, “Canelo” is scheduled to face his old rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight on September 17 in Las Vegas.