Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) and Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) face off in the ten-round junior welterweight main event live from Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday August 13, which makes it Sunday August 14 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Advertisements

Lopez vs Campa tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. Subject to confirmation, international live stream is expected on FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event undefeated Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior middleweight. Among Lopez vs Campa undercard bouts, Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KOs) meets Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight and D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KOs) faces Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Victor Toney (6-1-1, 5 KOs) and Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card.