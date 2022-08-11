Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa in the ten-round main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, August 13. Kicking off the Fight Week the fighters hosted a media workout at Top Rank Gym.

Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), whose run up the lightweight ranks included a legacy-defining victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko, went through the paces for more than 30 minutes. He hit the mitts with his father/trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr., and even conducted an impromptu pushup session in the middle of the ring. Following last November’s split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr., he sets his sights on Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs), an accomplished veteran who is 7-0-1 since the lone defeat on his ledger.

Several Lopez vs Campa tickets are currently available (as of writing), and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The media workout also featured unbeaten Puerto Rican junior middleweight Xander Zayas, who faces Elias Espadas in the co-feature, and Las Vegas-born contender Andres Cortes, who is back in the ring against Abraham Montoya at junior lightweight. Check out some of the photos below.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa live stream on ESPN+. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

