Bellator 284 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi preliminary card live stream from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US and 11 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Saturday, August 13 at 8 am AEST in Australia.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 284 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno
- DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries
- Pat Downey vs. Keyes Nelson
- Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez
- Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
- Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
- Brett Bye vs. Mayah II
Bellator 284 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 284 full fight card and schedule.