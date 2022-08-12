Search
Bellator 284 free live stream of prelims (video)

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi

Watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi preliminary card live stream from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US and 11 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Saturday, August 13 at 8 am AEST in Australia.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 284 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno
  • DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries
  • Pat Downey vs. Keyes Nelson
  • Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez
  • Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier
  • Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega
  • Brett Bye vs. Mayah II

Bellator 284 prelims – international live stream

Get Bellator 284 full fight card and schedule.

