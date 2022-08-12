Bellator 284 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi preliminary card live stream from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US and 11 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Saturday, August 13 at 8 am AEST in Australia.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 284 preliminary card looks as the following:

Josh Hill vs. Marcos Breno

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Sullivan Cauley vs. Tyson Jeffries

Pat Downey vs. Keyes Nelson

Isaiah Hokit vs. Nick Perez

Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Mark Currier

Mitchell McKee vs. Tony Ortega

Brett Bye vs. Mayah II

Bellator 284 prelims – international live stream

