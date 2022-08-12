Brandun Lee has a date for his next fight as he faces Will Madera on Saturday, August 20 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The pair squares off in the newly announced ten-round super lightweight bout kicking off the telecast live on Showtime. The headline-bout pits four-division world champion Adrien Broner up against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa Jr.

In the co-main event Alberto Puello and Batyr Akhmedov battle it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Also on the four-fight televised card, WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez defends his title against unbeaten Hector Garcia.

In addition, the promotion announced the two-fight undercard stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTunbe and Showtime Boxing page on Facebook. Among the bouts, unbeaten Cuban Lenier Pero takes on Joel Caudle in the eight-rounder at heavyweight and undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn meets Gilbert Venegas Jr in the eight-rounder at middleweight.

Broner vs Figueroa tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Broner vs Figueroa undercard

Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, Calif., has stopped 15 of his last 16 opponents and is one of the sport’s most fearsome punchers. Showing both one-punch power and the ability to outbox his rivals, Lee, 23, recently dominated tough veteran Zachary Ochoa in April and has quickly established himself as a force at 140 pounds. Trained by his father Bobby, Lee has kept up a busy schedule, fighting four times in 2020, three times in 2021 and now twice in 2022. He was also an accomplished amateur, going an estimated 195 amateur fights with only five losses and capturing gold at the prestigious 2015 U.S. Junior National Championships at 145 pounds. Lee predicted a resounding victory on August 20.

“Madera is a technical fighter that will do whatever he wants if you allow him to, so it’s important that I check him right away,” said Lee. “I have been in training camp for 12 weeks now as I was going to fight on August 6th, but the show got cancelled. I’ve run more miles, sparred more rounds, and put in more hours in the gym than I ever have before. I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring next week and giving the people what they want: knockouts! I’ll be 26-0 at the end of the night, mark my words.”

Will Madera (17-1-3, 10 KOs), from Albany, N.Y., is a come-forward, aggressive fighter who has faced high-level competition in his career. In his last bout, Madera, 31, scored perhaps his biggest win when he stopped then 19-1 Jamshidbek Najmitdinov after the fifth round in October 2021. Madera owns a decision win over Thomas Mattice in February 2019 and a split-decision draw against Wesley Ferrer in 2017. Both Mattice and Ferrer entered their fights against Madera undefeated. In total, Madera has conquered three undefeated opponents since turning pro in 2013.

“I’d like to thank Showtime for this opportunity,” said Madera. “I was training very hard for August 6th against Brandun Lee and am very happy we were able to reschedule the bout. Remember that people may doubt you at times, but never doubt yourself. If you work and strive for greatness, you will be rewarded. Big thank you to my team for the opportunity.”

A 2016 Olympian for his native Cuba, the 6-4 Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) made a successful stateside debut in January, earning a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Geovany Bruzon at Hard Rock Live. Now fighting out of Miami, the 29-year-old has fought professionally since 2019 and won five Cuban national championships throughout a stellar amateur career.

He will take on Raleigh, N.C.’s Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs), who most recently earned a stoppage victory over then unbeaten Robert Sabbagh in February. That win snapped a five-bout losing streak for the 32-year-old, with those defeats coming against unbeaten foes.

The 26-year-old Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) will make his stateside debut on August 20 after adding three victories to his tally in 2021. Originally from Ukraine and now fighting out of Warsaw, Poland, Czerkaszyn turned pro in 2015 and owns three 10-round unanimous decisions on his record, hardly losing a round throughout the contests.

He takes on Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs), an East Moline, Ill. native who last fought in April 2019 when he knocked out Adam Ealoms in round four. His lone defeat came in a 2018 showdown against veteran Kendo Castaneda, which he lost by decision after 10 rounds.

The non-televised undercard includes former world champions returning to action as Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) faces Carlos Portillo (22-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight fight, while three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (19-3, 5 KOs) takes on Francisco Portillo (17-11-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight affair. In addition, super lightweight contender Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) competes in an eight-round fight against Fernando Saucedo (63-9-3, 10 KOs).

Rounding out the action is rising light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton (5-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round showdown against Orlando’s Robert Burwell (9-6, 3 KOs) and super welterweight Evan Holyfield (9-1, 6 KOs), the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, in an eight-round fight taking on Jurmain McDonald (7-6, 3 KOs) in a rematch of their May encounter in which McDonald KO’d Holyfield.

Broner vs Figueroa fight card

The current Broner vs Figueroa fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title

Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised undercard

Sergey Lipinets vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Jurmain McDonald, 8 rounds, super welterweight