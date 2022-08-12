Search
Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn kickoff press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

All-British clash at O2 in London

Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) square off on Saturday, October 8 live stream on DAZN from O2 Arena in London, England. At the launch press conference held at Glaziers Hall in London Bridge, Born Rivals come face to face and preview their upcoming colossal catchweight clash. Video is available up top.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097