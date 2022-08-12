Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) square off on Saturday, October 8 live stream on DAZN from O2 Arena in London, England. At the launch press conference held at Glaziers Hall in London Bridge, Born Rivals come face to face and preview their upcoming colossal catchweight clash. Video is available up top.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn kickoff press conference (video)
All-British clash at O2 in London
