Teofimo Lopez expects ‘all-out war’, Pedro Campa ‘very prepared’

Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) makes his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on ESPN+ from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 13. Ahead of the event the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

The press-conference also featured Puerto Rican Xander Zayas and Mexican Elias Espad. The pair battles it out in the eight-round junior middleweight co-main event.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 14.

Check out below what the participants had to say.

Teofimo Lopez

“It feels great to be back here on ESPN, the greatest platform in the world. I can’t wait to show why Teofimo is the greatest of all time.”

“A true champion never gets distracted. At the end of the day, this ain’t my first rodeo. 21 years in the game. Blood, sweat and tears. Do your research. See it. Five-time world champion. We’re just here to dominate and do what we always do: entertain.”

“This guy is in front of me to stop my dreams and stop everything that we’re shooting for. Every time I go out there in the ring, I’m risking everything. I’m risking my life. We double down, every time. When it comes to me, it’s just me versus me, no one else. I thank God for that. He’s always in my corner.”

“My first loss? It was actually my 21st loss if we count the amateurs as well. So, I always bounce back. I’m always that type of person. The first step to success is failure. Saturday night there will be a lot of people tuning in.”

“Campa has that Mexican style of boxing. He’s going to be aggressive. This is going to be an all-out war. This is going to be a fight. And I’m very excited about that. I love competition.”

Pedro Campa

“I’m coming very well prepared. I know what I’m going to do in the ring because I know the kind of fighter who is in front of me. He is a great fighter in the world of boxing. But I’m concentrated. I’m very prepared for my fight.”

“We know the kind of fighter we will be fighting this Saturday. Honestly, I trained very hard because, as I repeat, we know the kind of opponent we have. Manny Robles is a trainer with a great understanding. He knows what he wants me to do, and I’m ready to obey what he says.”

“We can do interesting things in the ring. Firstly, I think I’m coming for the victory. By any means necessary, I want to take the victory to Mexico and for my people in Guaymas and Sonora.”

Xander Zayas

“It was a great camp. I feel ready. We’re going to put on a great show this Saturday night.”

“It’s about having your dreams and knowing what you want to do in life. I have my goals clearly laid out. I have no doubt that I can achieve each and every one of them.”

“We know that Elias Espadas is a Mexican warrior who is coming with a lot of motivation. He has never been knocked out. But I don’t feel any pressure. We are going to obtain the victory. We know what we have to do in the ring. It doesn’t matter how he will come. I will bring that regional WBO title back to Puerto Rico.”

Xander Zayas vs Elias Espadas press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Elias Espadas

“Xander is a great fighter. He is a young man who is on the rise. I feel confident, and I’m confident in the preparation that we have done. I know that this Saturday we will put on a great show.”

“The person who will win the fight is the one who most wants to win that night, and I have a strong desire to win. That’s why I say that it will be a great fight.”

“This Saturday, Mexico is coming out on top. He wants to win, and I want to win. And on Saturday, we will demonstrate that.”

Among the undercard bouts, Las Vegas-born contender Andres Cortes takes on Abraham Montoya at junior lightweight. Also in action undefeated prospects, including middleweight U.S. Olympian Troy Isley, featherweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan, Puerto Rican junior welterweight prospect Omar Rosario, featherweight contender Jose Enrique Vivas and lightweight Charlie Sheehy.

Get Lopez vs Campa full lineup.