Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa weigh-in results (video)

Brooklyn native and former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) faces Mexican veteran Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) in the ten-round junior welterweight main event live from Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which makes it Sunday August 14 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. International live stream is also expected on FITE, subject to confirmation, in Australia and other countries.

In the ten-round co-main event Elias Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs) meets undefeated Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) at junior middleweight. Among Lopez vs Campa undercard bouts, Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KOs) and Andres Cortes (17-0, 10 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight and Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) faces D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Also on the undercard, Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KOs) and Victor Toney (6-1-1, 5 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Tickets for Lopez vs Campa can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Lopez vs Campa fight card

Main Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, junior welterweight – vacant NABF and WBO International junior welterweight titles

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas, 8 rounds, junior middleweight – vacant NABO junior middleweight title

Undercard

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney, 6 rounds, middleweight

Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle, 4 rounds, lightweight