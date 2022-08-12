Valle vs Nguyen undercard: Sonia Osorio faces Adelaida Ruiz in rematch

IBF minimumweight world champion Yokasta Valle (25-2, 9 KOs) and WBO titleholder Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1 KOs) square off in the championship unification headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night card live stream on DAZN from Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Hatillo, San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, September 8. The undercard action has been announced today, featuring a grudge rematch between interim WBC super flyweight champion Sonia Osorio (15-7-2, 2 KOs) and Adelaida Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs) serving as the co-main event.

Osorio and Ruiz meet after their first bout in March 2021 ended in a draw. The fight was stopped at the second round after Osorio suffered a cut over her left eye due to an accidental head butt, allowing Osorio to keep the belt.

Osorio, originally from Mexico City, captured the WBC interim super flyweight title in October 2019 when she outboxed Estrella Valverde and defeated her by unanimous decision. She has faced top fighters such as Seniesa Estrada and Marlen Esparza and plans to retain her title a second time against Ruiz.

“I’m very happy to once again fight against Adelaida Ruiz,” said Sonia Osorio. “It’s a fight that has been a long time in the making. Like always, I am working hard. I’m a professional, and I hope to deliver a great fight. I know it will be a great event, and I will retain my title because that’s why I have been training so hard.”

Representing Los Angeles, Ruiz’s only blemish is a technical draw against Osorio, but immediately returned to the ring with back-to-back knockout victories over Nancy Franco and Edith Flores.

“This fight means a lot to me,” said Adelaida Ruiz. “I’ve wanted this fight for more than a year. I felt like they took the title away from me when I fought her in Mexico, but God has given me another opportunity to fight for the title. It’s a big step forward in my career, and I’m willing to sacrifice everything to win. We are training very hard for this fight. Sonia will see a different ‘Cobra,’ both mentally and physically.”

In other Valle vs Nguyen undercard action

Opening the televised card, Pico Rivera, CA’s Angel Rodriguez (11-1, 8 KOs) battles it out against Monterrey, Mexico’s Ivan Delgado (5-0, 3 KOs) in a 6-round lightweight match. Also featured on the card is Long Beach, CA’s Raul Solomon (11-1, 9 KOs) in a 6-round super middleweight fight and Tijuana, Mexico’s Jose Garcia (15-1-1, 14 KOs) participates in an 8-round super lightweight fight. Opponents for both are expected to be announced soon.

Kicking off the action, Mexico City’s Anabel Ortiz (31-5, 4 KOs) looks to redeem her record after suffering a loss to Marlen Esparza last December. A two-time mini flyweight world champion, Ortiz held the WBA title from 2013 to 2021 and the WBC title from 2009 to 2011. She faces Maria Santizo (9-1, 5 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala in a 10-round flyweight bout.

The current Valle vs Nguyen lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Valle vs Nguyen fight card

Yokasta Valle vs. Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF title, Nguyen’s WBO title

Sonia Osorio vs. Adelaida Ruiz, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Osorio’s WBC interim title

Angel Rodriguez vs. Ivan Delgado, 6 rounds, lightweight

Raul Salomon vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Garcia vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anabel Ortiz vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 10 rounds, flyweight