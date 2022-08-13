Search
MMA

Bellator 284 results, Gracie vs Yamauchi

FIGHTMAG
Stream Bellator 284 Gracie vs Yamauchi results live from Sioux Falls, SD
Neiman Gracie vs Goiti Yamauchi faceoff | Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi

Bellator 284 airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12. In the five-round main event Neiman Gracie (11-3) and Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) battle it out at welterweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former interim 170-pound champion and top-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) goes up against undefeated Steve Mowry (10-0). Among other bouts, former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) faces Bruna Ellen (6-3), recent middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford takes on Aaron Jeffery (12-3) and Said Sowma (8-3) meets Gokhan Saricam (7-1) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, August 12
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Bellator 284 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi from practically anywhere.

Bellator 284 fight card

Get Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
  • Ilima-Lei MacFarlane def. Bruna Ellen by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Gokhan Saricam def. Said Sowma by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:25)

Preliminary card

  • Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries by KO (knee, R1 at 1:39)
  • Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 0:36)
  • Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:35)
  • Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega by TKO (ground and pound, R2 at 1:28)
  • Mayah II def. Brett Bye by unanimous decision unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097