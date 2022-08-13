Bellator 284 airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 12. In the five-round main event Neiman Gracie (11-3) and Goiti Yamauchi (27-5) battle it out at welterweight.

In the co-main event former interim 170-pound champion and top-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2) goes up against undefeated Steve Mowry (10-0). Among other bouts, former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-2) faces Bruna Ellen (6-3), recent middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford takes on Aaron Jeffery (12-3) and Said Sowma (8-3) meets Gokhan Saricam (7-1) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Bellator 284 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN and live stream Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi from practically anywhere.

Bellator 284 fight card

Get Bellator 284: Gracie vs Yamauchi full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane def. Bruna Ellen by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

Gokhan Saricam def. Said Sowma by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aaron Jeffery def. Austin Vanderford by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:25)

Preliminary card

Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries by KO (knee, R1 at 1:39)

Pat Downey def. Keyes Nelson by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 0:36)

Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:35)

Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega by TKO (ground and pound, R2 at 1:28)

Mayah II def. Brett Bye by unanimous decision unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)