Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the colossal catchweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs). The pair battles it out on Saturday, October 8 in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The all-British showdown airs live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn tickets to witness all the action at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, October 8 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via The O2 as well as through StubHub.

The list of bouts featured on the Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard is expected to be announced shortly.