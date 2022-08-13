Search
Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn tickets on sale

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

A colossal catchweight clash

Tickets are on sale for the colossal catchweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs). The pair battles it out on Saturday, October 8 in the main event at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The all-British showdown airs live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 9.

Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn tickets to witness all the action at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, October 8 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via The O2 as well as through StubHub.

The list of bouts featured on the Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097