PFL 8 results, MacDonald vs Taylor

FIGHTMAG
Stream PFL 8 MacDonald vs Taylor results live from Cardiff
Rory MacDonald vs Dilano Taylor faceoff

2022 PFL Welterweight & Heavyweight Playoffs

PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor airs live from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday August 13, which makes it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The fight card features 2022 Season Playoffs in the welterweight and heavyweight classes.

In the main event former Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald squares off against Dilano Taylor in a welterweight semifinal. The latter replaces fourth-seeded welterweight contender Magomed Umalato. In the co-main event, 2021 runner up Ante Delija takes on Renan Ferreira in a heavyweight semifinal.

In the other heavyweight semifinal bout, Matheus Scheffel faces Juan Adams, who replaces top-seeded Denis Goltsov. The other welterweight semifinal pits second-seeded Sadibou Sy and third-seeded Carlos Leal. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: Stan
Date: Sunday, August 14
Time: 1:30 am AEST

PFL 8 – 2022 Playoffs results

Get PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor
  • Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira
  • Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis

Preliminary Card

  • Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada
  • Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik
  • Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg
  • Ronny Markes vs. Szymon Bajor
  • Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala

Postliminary card

  • Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone
  • Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim
  • Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi
MMANewsResults

