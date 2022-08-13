PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor airs live from Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday August 13, which makes it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The fight card features 2022 Season Playoffs in the welterweight and heavyweight classes.

In the main event former Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald squares off against Dilano Taylor in a welterweight semifinal. The latter replaces fourth-seeded welterweight contender Magomed Umalato. In the co-main event, 2021 runner up Ante Delija takes on Renan Ferreira in a heavyweight semifinal.

In the other heavyweight semifinal bout, Matheus Scheffel faces Juan Adams, who replaces top-seeded Denis Goltsov. The other welterweight semifinal pits second-seeded Sadibou Sy and third-seeded Carlos Leal. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Sunday, August 14

Time: 1:30 am AEST

PFL 8 – 2022 Playoffs results

Get PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor

Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira

Matheus Scheffel vs. Juan Adams

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Nathan Kelly vs. Ben Ellis

Preliminary Card

Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizada

Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik

Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg

Ronny Markes vs. Szymon Bajor

Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala

Postliminary card

Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone

Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim

Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi