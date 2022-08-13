Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) square off in all-British clash live stream on DAZN from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 8. Kicking off the promotion of their colossal catchweight clash the fighters hosted a launch press conference at Glaziers Hall in London Bridge.

At the press conference Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn came face to face for the first time and previewed their upcoming showdown. Check out below what they had to say.

Chris Eubank Jr

“For him it’s a win-win and for me, if I lose to Conor Benn on October 8, I’m finished. My goal is to fight for a world title in the next year. I can’t lose to Conor Benn and then expect to fight for a middleweight world title, it can’t happen.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before in the history of the sport, two legends went into a ring 30 years ago and inspired a nation. They became superstars and etched their names into not just boxing history, but British history. Now, 30 years later, their son who have both made themselves in the sport of boxing are going to get in the ring.

“The Eubank and Benn name are going to go to war for the third time. Nothing like this has ever happened before and I don’t think it will happen again, ever. That’s why I took this fight. We have to uphold those names to the best of our ability, that’s where it makes it personal for me. I have to make sure the Eubank name stays on top of the Benn name.

“If I’m at 100% then it’s a public execution. I’ll be 60% on the night and that’ll be enough to do whatever I want with you. I don’t hate anybody I would ever give anyone that type of power over me. I don’t even dislike Conor,” he said. “But at the same time this fight is personal. The things his father put my father through, I can’t forget and I can’t forgive.

“I watched the mental toll and the injuries. Him going to hospital and losing half his tongue. I watched Nigel tell my father on national TV that he hated him. These are things I can’t forgive. This is a fight where our family names are on the line and we have to uphold them. That’s where it makes it personal.”

Conor Benn

“I’ve said that numerous times. This is a fight that makes sense for now. The world title is still the goal, but this is once in a lifetime. This is a fantasy fight for the British public. Forget about how far apart we were when I first turned pro, the names were still mentioned to me. Eubank was still mentioned to me before I even had my debut fight. It’s just been brewing, and the stars have aligned for October 8th.

“As Chris said, we’ve both walked the same road so you’ve got to respect that. I respect all fighters. But when we get in there we will settle the family business. I’m taking care of the family business. The last fight was a draw. It’s about time I set the score straight.

“At the end of the day it’s not my job to worry about what he thinks or what he does, or his team and how he’s approaching this. I worry about what I’ve got to do. I’ve always worried about what I’ve got to do, irrelevant of everyone else and what they’re doing. I’m focusing on delivering on October 8th. I haven’t failed to deliver. I haven’t tasted a loss, and I don’t plan on taking a loss on October 8th.”

The list of bouts featured on the Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard is expected to be announced shortly.