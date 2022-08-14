Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) came out on top with a unanimous decision against Abraham Montoya (20-4-1, 14 KOs) when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After eight rounds of a junior lightweight bout all three judges scored the fight 79-73 in favor of Las Vegas native.

