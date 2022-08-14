Search
Dilano Taylor TKO’s Rory MacDonald in the first round at PFL 8 in Cardiff (photos)

FIGHTMAG
Rory MacDonald vs Dilano Taylor
Rory MacDonald vs Dilano Taylor | PFL MMA

PFL 2022 Season Playoffs

Dilano Taylor, a late replacement, upset top-seed Rory MacDonald via first-round TKO when the pair squared off in the main event of PFL 8 live from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. MMA event, held on Saturday, August 13, continued 2022 Playoffs with the bouts in the heavyweight and welterweight classes.

Taylor, who competed in the 2022 PFL Challenger Series, promised a changing of the guard and kept his word. The 25-year-old Jamaican shocked the MMA legend by landing crisp jabs and heavy power punches.

Dilano Taylor is now expected to face Sweden’s Sadibou Sy at the PFL World Championship with a world title and $1 million in the balance. The latter won his welterweight semi-final bout by unanimous decision against Carlos Leal.

Get PFL 8: MacDonald vs Taylor full fight card results.

