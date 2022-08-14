Dilano Taylor, a late replacement, upset top-seed Rory MacDonald via first-round TKO when the pair squared off in the main event of PFL 8 live from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. MMA event, held on Saturday, August 13, continued 2022 Playoffs with the bouts in the heavyweight and welterweight classes.

Taylor, who competed in the 2022 PFL Challenger Series, promised a changing of the guard and kept his word. The 25-year-old Jamaican shocked the MMA legend by landing crisp jabs and heavy power punches.

Dilano Taylor is now expected to face Sweden’s Sadibou Sy at the PFL World Championship with a world title and $1 million in the balance. The latter won his welterweight semi-final bout by unanimous decision against Carlos Leal.

