Duke Ragan scores UD against D’Angelo Fuentes after six rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Duke Ragan vs D'Angelo Fuentes
Duke Ragan vs D'Angelo Fuentes | Twitter/ESPNRingside

Lopez vs Campa live from Las Vegas

Duke Ragan remained unbeaten and handed D’Angelo Fuentes his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 13. The bout was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After six rounds of a featherweight battle two judges scored the fight 58-56 and one judge had it 59-55, all in favor of 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist.

With the victory by unanimous decision Duke Ragan of Cincinnati, Ohio improves to 7-0, 1 KOs. D’Angelo Fuentes of Coconut Creek, Florida drops to 7-1, 4 KOs.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card results.

