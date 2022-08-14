Duke Ragan remained unbeaten and handed D’Angelo Fuentes his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 13. The bout was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After six rounds of a featherweight battle two judges scored the fight 58-56 and one judge had it 59-55, all in favor of 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist.

.@Duke1Ragan is DIGGING deep to the body ? pic.twitter.com/qg64kuUQTZ — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 13, 2022

With the victory by unanimous decision Duke Ragan of Cincinnati, Ohio improves to 7-0, 1 KOs. D’Angelo Fuentes of Coconut Creek, Florida drops to 7-1, 4 KOs.

Nice counter uppercut from Duke Ragan ? #LopezCampa Undercard RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/GJZb1cxQx9 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 13, 2022

