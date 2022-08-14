Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) defeated his Mexican-fellow Edy Valencia (19-8-6, 7 KOs) by split decision when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After eight rounds of a featherweight battle two judges scored the fight 78-74 and 77-75 in favor of Vivas, while one judge gave it 77-75 to Valencia.

