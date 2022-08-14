Search
Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas takes split decision against Edy Valencia (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas defeats Edy Valencia
Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Lopez vs Campa live from Las Vegas

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) defeated his Mexican-fellow Edy Valencia (19-8-6, 7 KOs) by split decision when the pair squared off at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday August 13, which made it Sunday August 14 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After eight rounds of a featherweight battle two judges scored the fight 78-74 and 77-75 in favor of Vivas, while one judge gave it 77-75 to Valencia.

Get Lopez vs Campa full fight card results.

